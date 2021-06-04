Mumbai: Consumer confidence, which has been in the negative territory since July 2019, fell to a new all-time low as consumer perceptions on the general economic situation and employment scenario lowered further, revealed the RBI consumer confidence survey, released on Friday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 48.5 in May 2021 from 53.1 in March 2021, the RBI survey showed.

While perception for economic situation came in at -75.0 for May 20201 from -63.9 in March 2021, employment perception was at -74.9 in May 2021 against -62.4 in March 2021.

One year ahead expectations compared with the current situation dipped to 96.4 in May 20201 from 108.8 in March 20201.

"The future expectations index moved to the pessimistic territory for the second time since the onset of the pandemic; this was driven by sharp fall in expectations on the general economic situation, employment scenario and household income over one year horizon," the survey revealed.

Household spending also weakened in the latest survey round, with essential spending showing signs of moderation while non-essential spending continues to contract.

The survey conducted through telephonic interviews from April 29 to May 10, 2021, in 13 major cities, recorded perceptions and expectations on the general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation, and own income and spending have been obtained from 5,258 households across these cities.

Amid the second wave of the pandemic, the RBI today announced measures to revive the economic growth by keeping the repo rate unchanged to mitigate the growing uncertainty and inflation concerns. The RBI also announced liquidity measures to ensure credit flow to the MSMEs including hotels, tourism, aviation, etc. which have been adversely impacted by the second wave.

"We expect that the steps announced would increase consumption demand and aid incremental economic activity," said Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor, on Friday.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in India has dipped further. According to the Union Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate has now dropped to 6.21%. While the number of active cases has begun falling in almost all states, there is also a dip in the daily count of deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics