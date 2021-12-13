Consumer confidence up 2.6 percentage points month-on-month in December: Survey

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The PCSI current personal financial conditions sub-index increased by 4.2 percentage points over the previous month; while the investment climate sub-index reported an increase of 3.8 percentage points.
Meanwhile, the PCSI economic expectations index was up by 1.7 percentage points in December and PCSI employment confidence or jobs sub-index was down by 0.6 percentage points.
“Confidence around personal finances (for day-to-day running of households) and investments (for savings and buying of big-ticket items) is seeing a major boost in December," said Amit Adarkar, chief executive officer, Ipsos India.
The conservative figures for these two sub-indices in November had more to do with festival shopping and spends, he added.
Adarkar said confidence around jobs that has reported a dip in December could be due to companies freezing hiring and being busy with wrapping of the fiscal year.
Interestingly, confidence around the economy too has surged more this month over November, which has more to do with reopening and increase in domestic consumption, he said.