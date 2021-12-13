Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Consumer confidence up 2.6 percentage points month-on-month in December: Survey

Consumer confidence up 2.6 percentage points month-on-month in December: Survey

Confidence around personal finances (for day-to-day running of households) and investments (for savings and buying of big-ticket items) is seeing a major boost in December,
1 min read . 05:41 PM IST Livemint

  • Confidence around the economy too has surged more this month over November, which has more to do with reopening and increase in domestic consumption




New Delhi: Consumer confidence surged by 2.6 percentage points in December, compared to a month ago, according to findings of the Refinitiv-Ipsos India Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI).

The monthly PCSI is driven by the aggregation of the four weighted sub-indices reported recovery for personal finances and investments for December.

The PCSI current personal financial conditions sub-index increased by 4.2 percentage points over the previous month; while the investment climate sub-index reported an increase of 3.8 percentage points. 

Meanwhile, the PCSI economic expectations index was up by 1.7 percentage points in December and PCSI employment confidence or jobs sub-index was down by 0.6 percentage points.

“Confidence around personal finances (for day-to-day running of households) and investments (for savings and buying of big-ticket items) is seeing a major boost in December," said Amit Adarkar, chief executive officer, Ipsos India.

The conservative figures for these two sub-indices in November had more to do with festival shopping and spends, he added.

Adarkar said confidence around jobs that has reported a dip in December could be due to companies freezing hiring and being busy with wrapping of the fiscal year.

Interestingly, confidence around the economy too has surged more this month over November, which has more to do with reopening and increase in domestic consumption, he said.

However, global spread of the Omicron variant needs to be kept in check.

Ipsos conducted an online poll between 19 November and 3 December. For this survey, a sample of 500 adults from Ipsos' India online panel aged 16-64 was interviewed.

