Consumer durable firms witness 12% to 50% spike in online sales amidst pandemic

Shirish Agarwal, head of marketing and brand, Panasonic India said that overall industry will see a spike in terms of sales and we are highly optimistic. “Online is driving incremental sales as pandemic has made people well versed with online platforms. As compared to last year, the online contribution has gone up by 40-50%. We will see brands will be aggressive with festive offers, you will see schemes and offers being rolled out by brands. How well you package and you stand out of the clutter will be key. I think we will overachieve last year’s numbers," Agarwal said.