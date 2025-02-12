Consumer firms eye govt’s tax largesse with aggressive ad spends to boost sales
Summary
- Earlier this month, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced relief on taxes for those with an annual income up to ₹12 lakh. The move is set to put additional money in the hands of consumers, potentially boosting consumption.
New Delhi: Makers of consumer goods spanning packaged items, food services and home appliances are considering stepping up their advertising expenditure and promotion schemes over the next two quarters to target households that will benefit from the government’s recently announced personal income tax relief worth about ₹1 trillion.