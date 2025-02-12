Consumer firms eye govt’s tax largesse with aggressive ad spends to boost sales

“We are particularly bullish about the September quarter; consumer spends could be the best we have seen in the last four years as the benefits of the newly announced budget kick in," said Murali Krishnan, co-founder and chief marketing officer of quick-service restaurant chain Wow! Momo Foods that operates 675 outlets across India. “We are looking at driving up our visibility in malls as retail footfall may come back. We will see a lot of small campaigns and marketing properties being created over the next six months, as brands try to lure consumers back," he said. Companies will also build up their loyalty program amid an upswing in urban consumption, he added.