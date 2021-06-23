Flipkart-owned Myntra has witnessed customers opting for more ‘value for money’ shopping in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, even though the overall spend on the platform has not dropped, said a top company executive.

As a result, for its upcoming bi-annual flagship ‘End of Reason Sale’ (EORS) event in July, the fashion marketplace is recommending brands to arrive at a price point that will enable better sales conversion.

In the fourteen edition of EORS to be held between 3-8 July, the e-tailer expects to connect over 3,000 brands with about 50 million visitors.

Mint reported last week that the sale was pushed from June to July owing to the second covid wave-led disruption and would be the first major e-commerce sale event in the aftermath of covid 2.0.

“As a marketplace, we see how sellers and buyers can be brought together at certain price points. In the upcoming sales, lot of brands will offer 50-80% discounts on products and it will be a value for money driven shopping experience. What we have noticed on our platform is that value of basket size hasn’t reduced but customers expect more. If pre pandemic, a customer looked at a specific product in the ₹1500-2000 price range, they are now looking at ₹1000-1500 ," Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra said in an interview.

For retail brands, who have been considerably impacted by the second wave of the pandemic, the sale will be a window to sell inventory before the new fashion season kicks in.

The EORS in December 2020 saw 43 million unique users with 54% new customer acquisition from Tier II and beyond locations.

Between mid-May and June, first-time customers on Myntra grew by two-fold on a year-on-year period, with smaller cities being among the key growth drivers especially in north India.

New customer growth has been stronger in the western region at 130% in the same for the period.

Currently 60% of the demand for the company is generated by metros and Tier 1 markets but with significantly higher growth in smaller cities and towns. Compared to first-time users from last year, 9x more users bought smart watches, 2X more users bought headphones and shampoos, and 4X more users bought lipsticks, kajal, compact and foundation during the May-June period.

“Whenever there was relaxation in lockdown, we saw pent-up demand. This year, new user behaviour on e-commerce platforms has been different. Earlier, first-time consumers liked low-risk items consumers. But this time around, we know that the e-commerce penetration that happened last year, is here to stay," Nagaram said.

Myntra expects ethnic wear, kidswear, beauty and personal care and casual wear to contribute about 50% of the overall demand this EORS.

The company expects to ship over 15 million items, 40% of which is likely to be delivered to smaller cities. It has also scaled up its tech capabilities to handle the scale of the event and will be able to manage over 8 lakh concurrent users at peak.

