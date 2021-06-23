Consumer focus is on ‘value for money’ shopping: Myntra CEO

“As a marketplace, we see how sellers and buyers can be brought together at certain price points. In the upcoming sales, lot of brands will offer 50-80% discounts on products and it will be a value for money driven shopping experience. What we have noticed on our platform is that value of basket size hasn’t reduced but customers expect more. If pre pandemic, a customer looked at a specific product in the ₹1500-2000 price range, they are now looking at ₹1000-1500 ," Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra said in an interview.