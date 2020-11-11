Consumer goods firms step up supply on robust sales in rural India

NEW DELHI: Consumer goods companies have ramped up distribution and supplies in India’s smaller cities and villages with sales growing at a faster pace in these markets due to reverse migration, increased crop minimum support price, government stimulus measures and a normal monsoon.

“So, we are appointing more distributors to enhance our rural reach. We are also appointing a lot of village-level entrepreneurs so that when the village sales scale up, we are able to convert them into a sub-stockist and it becomes a part of our distribution network," Mohit Malhotra, Dabur India's chief executive officer said.

The company has been ramping up direct reach in rural markets with a target of reaching 60,000 villages by end of this fiscal, up from 52,000 in March.

Jyothy Labs has rolled out ₹10 and ₹5 packs of its more urban-centric dish cleaning brand Exo in villages and ensured last-mile supplies of its products. “Rural has been our strength from day one. Now we’re putting more effort, appointing more sub-stockist getting more distribution points and retail outlets and delivering at their doorsteps," said Ullas Kamath, joint managing director, Jyothy Labs Limited. Rural market draws 40% of sales for the maker of Ujala fabric whitener and Pril utensil cleaners.

Growth in India’s villages that account for more than 36% sales for makers of fast-moving consumer goods had slowed down in 2018, pulling down overall growth rates for the entire industry.

Rural markets with their large population base and consumer graduation from unbranded to branded and packaged goods have long been seen as a significant reservoir of growth for companies.

While, covid disrupted initial supplies for several companies, it also stoked demand for packaged goods such as hygiene products and packaged foods in India’s villages. With the pandemic forcing people to return home -- from big cities to smaller towns and villages, tier 2, tier 3 towns and villages saw good traction for consumer goods.

Dabur’ Malhotra said demand trends in rural would sustain for some more time, a commentary most large packaged consumer goods firms, including Hindustan Unilever, have maintained.

Packaged foods and beverage company, PepsiCo India has listed its products on the Grameen e-store platform that works as hyper-local e-commerce platform in villages and enables last-mile delivery. For this it partnered with Common Service Centres (CSC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Brands such as Lay’s, Kurkure and Uncle Chipps will be available on the Grameen Store.

Raju Pullan, senior vice president, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said it was already seeing strong demand emerging from tier-3 cities as first-time buyers who typically travel to larger cities to buy big-ticket items bought TV sets and washing machines. As a result, it ensured availability in these markets, especially in small neighbourhood stores once lockdown restrictions eased.

“We will continue to focus on the nearby stores because consumers are willing to buy products from such stores. During lockdown we created various digital platforms for offline retail partners including for nearby stores in tier 3 and 4 towns where consumers can take appointments, visit stores or request call backs. We also enabled a video demonstration capability in these markets," said Pullan.

Electronics companies have seen a jump in demand in smaller cities as covid spurred consumer interest in buying household appliances.

Earlier this year, local arm of Japanese consumer electronics major Panasonic set up a separate function internally—Bharat Marketing—that will work on connecting with more trade partners, use technology to gather real time information on its inventory in smaller markets and also customize products to suit needs of shoppers in the country's tier 2, 3 cities and rural pockets.

“...we are seeing rural (demand) is growing because of one of the best harvests of wheat this year. Second, they are saying this is one of the best monsoon years. Third factor is government push towards rural—which is minimum support pricing and rural infrastructure -- those are also giving it a little bit of a push. And fourth is the efforts by organisations – whether it is rural oriented packs or other distribution efforts by manufacturers. So fundamental factors are in favour of rural," said K. Ramakrishnan, managing director, Kantar Worldpanel.

The company tracks household consumption of packaged cooking oils, soaps, toothpaste, foods and a range of FMCG products.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via