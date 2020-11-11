Consumer goods firms step up supply on robust sales in rural India

“...we are seeing rural (demand) is growing because of one of the best harvests of wheat this year. Second, they are saying this is one of the best monsoon years. Third factor is government push towards rural—which is minimum support pricing and rural infrastructure -- those are also giving it a little bit of a push. And fourth is the efforts by organisations – whether it is rural oriented packs or other distribution efforts by manufacturers. So fundamental factors are in favour of rural," said K. Ramakrishnan, managing director, Kantar Worldpanel.