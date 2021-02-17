Consumer goods on recovery path in Q3

The recovering economy, festive buying and rural revival boosted volumes—across traditional channels and modern trade—by 5% in the period, the Q4 FMCG Snapshot by NielsenIQ’s retail intelligence team said on Tuesday. This is the highest volume and value growth reported by the FMCG sector in 2020. FMCG grew steadily for four months, Nielsen said, with value growth rising from 2.7% in September to 9.1% in December. For the whole of 2020, however, value growth declined 2%, in line with its earlier projections for the full year. The researcher had projected FMCG sales to shrink between -1% and -3% in 2020, led by the sharp sales contraction in the June quarter. Nielsen executives remain hopeful of a positive growth trajectory this year but declined to share projections citing local and global uncertainty around the virus.

