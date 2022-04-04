Consumer sentiment improves in March: Survey

Overall household spending increased for 62% of families which reflects an 8% increase from the previous month. Meanwhile, spending on essentials like personal care and household items increased for 48% of the families. Spends on non-essential and discretionary products like air conditioners, cars, and refrigerators increased for 13% of families reflecting an increase of 5% from last month. Spending on such products remained the same for 82% of the families.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}