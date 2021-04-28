NEW DELHI: India's virulent and significantly devastating covid-19 wave is prompting consumers to cut back on discretionary spending, prioritize their health, shop online and buy only essential goods, a trend that could take months to normalize, said companies.

Deloitte on Wednesday said consumers in India have once again turned to “cautious consumption" after it released findings of a 30-day global consumer survey. Among 18 countries surveyed by Deloitte, more Indians reported feeling anxious during the second wave—the highest in the ranking.

Indians are back to prioritizing health and safety over discretionary consumption, it said. Consumers are also choosing to delay large purchases. “Spending intent shows consumers are focusing more on non-discretionary items as compared with the previous waves of the survey. For instance, 48% consumers show net spending intent towards healthcare, 33% towards medicines, 42% towards internet, 47% towards groceries, and 44% towards household goods, indicating that consumers want to focus on non-discretionary spends in the time of crisis," Deloitte said.

The survey findings reflect heightened consumer apprehensions, which are at the core of their decision-making, said Porus Doctor, partner and consumer industry leader, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.

India reported over 3,000 deaths in the last 24 hours on Wednesday—the highest ever. The country reported over 3.6 lakh cases in the same period.

With the news turning grim there is a visible move towards consumers stocking up on essentials. Consumers are in no mood to experiment, said Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO and director, personal care and alliances at CavinKare.

“The euphoria that we saw around indulgent products in the initial phase (last year)—we may not see that in this round, and I think it will continue for some time," said Vijayaraghavan. This, he said, is translating into lower sales of indulgent snacking, dairy beverages, and skincare products.

Growth will be delayed by yet another quarter, said companies. “With a few states levying partial lockdowns, we anticipate some disruptions in the supply chain across regions," said Manish Sharma, President and CEO, India and South Asia.

Although he expects pent-up demand to be back once the markets open again, he said Panasonic may see a loss of 35-40% against projections during the ongoing quarter.

On Tuesday, packaged foods company Britannia’s top management said pantry-loading had returned in some markets with consumers preparing to spend long hours at home. “I think that will continue because I don't think we are going to come out of this situation in the next three or four months," Varun Berry, managing director, Britannia Industries Ltd, said. He acknowledged that this year’s covid situation is worse than what it was last year.

The wave is also accompanied by strict state-wise lockdowns that have seen non-essential stores shutter down for days together. States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi are currently under a lockdown. Several states have imposed weekend curfews, capped large gatherings such as weddings, and placed night-time restrictions on movement of people. More localized lockdowns could be in the offing.

Further restrictions on movement in months of May and June could deeply impact on discretionary purchases, said Amit Adarkar, CEO at Ipsos India. “It is difficult to gauge the exact impact on discretionary purchases when people do not have the opportunity to buy owing to restriction on movement, local lockdowns and e-commerce allowed to deliver only essential goods, etc," he said.

Last week—Ipsos reported a 1.1 percentage point dip in consumer confidence in the month of April over March 2021.

If the situation improves, “we would have merely lost 2-3 months, but mid-term demand may not get affected that much," he said. But if the covid graph worsens and India sees a delay in the rollout of the vaccination drive, the country could see a repeat of last year where in it took almost six months to normalise the consumer sentiment, he added.

The current consumer mood is dark, in stark contrast to a year ago period when people took to home-cooking, organized zoom calls with friends and family and binged on streaming platforms during lockdown. “There is a lot of confusion and anxiety now," said Navin Tewari, CEO of Capital Foods.

Karthik Srinivasan, a Bengaluru-based communications strategy consultant acknowledged that he has simply no “interest or enthusiasm" in stepping out. “With social media platforms becoming sources of massive doom-scrolling—it feels both impossible and reprehensible to indulge in anything light or funny," he said.

