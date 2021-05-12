Consumer shifts upend direct selling biz model

Consequently, all direct-selling firms reviewed their distribution models. They followed the customer wherever she shopped. In the past two years, Tupperware has opened 100 physical retail stores in 50 cities. The brand is now available on marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal. It has its own web store. “So, we did not cannibalize customers that went to our direct sellers but got new ones," he said.

