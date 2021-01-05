Consumers picking nearby stores, planning in advance before shopping: EY survey

“Kiranas have strengthened the relationship that he had with his local customer. There are some people that started buying online. The big modern trade will come back when the e-commerce grocery retailers will start creating offline stores. In the next one to three years, we believe that kirana stores as well as the online players will be the leaders. Modern trade retailers such as D-Mart, Spencer's, More will shift more online, he said. “They will adapt to hyper localization. Stores will become like delivery centers," he said.