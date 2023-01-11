Consumers want front-of-pack label to identify ultra-processed food, says survey

To ensure consumers are aware of what they order online, the next question in the survey asked all those who use e-commerce apps to order groceries, “Should e-commerce sites/apps that sell ultra-processed foods be required to identify such products with a red label also?" In response, a majority, 86%, said “Yes, absolutely". Of the nearly 10,000 respondents to this question, only 2% felt “No, it should be star rating only like other packaged food products", 7% indicated “No, there should be no marking on such products on e-commerce sites/ apps"; while 5% gave no clear response. From an implementation standpoint, respondents suggested that a red label or a rectangular bar next to the listing could be a way to identify such foods on e-commerce platforms.