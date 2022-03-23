New Delhi: Consumers in India have resumed spending on shopping, recreation and entertainment activities, but remain wary of escalating prices, according to findings of a February consumer tracker by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP).

In its 28th analysis of consumer behaviour since the onset of the pandemic, the survey that tracks household attitudes towards essential and discretionary expenses revealed that Indian consumers are looking at spending 14% of their share of wallet on clothing and personal care over the next four weeks. Those surveyed said they plan to spend another 14% on recreation, entertainment and leisure travel, with 10% spends directed towards groceries and 9% on everyday household goods. 7% of those surveyed plan to save their earnings over the next four weeks.

The survey also flagged consumer concerns around prices of daily goods moving up. In fact, 71% of those surveyed said price increases are a bother; 87% Indian respondents in the age group of 35-54 said they were concerned about inflation. As a result, consumers are deferring pricey purchases with 61% of those surveyed agreeing to do so; 59% said they are using credit cards to stretch pay checks.

Companies have been facing inflationary headwinds since the onset of the pandemic and recent escalation in Ukraine-Russia conflict has further put pressure on global commodities. Households are feeling the pinch—with prices of everything from white goods to soap and fuel increasing.

Yet, 84% consumers plan to spend on leisure travel in the next four weeks. With corporate India returning to “business as usual" and travel restrictions lifting gradually, Indians have resumed their business travels, said the survey. In fact, 83% of the respondents in India said they are likely to travel for business within the next three months.

The analysis showed how consumers are “cautiously" balancing their happiness and spending, and saving more for the future.

Consumer recovery and long-term positive sentiments are seeing an uptick, DTTILLP said in a note. In fact, 77% consumers reported optimism about their financial situations within the next three years, as workplaces are opening and covid-19 cases continue to decline, it added. 54% consumers have also increased savings for the future.

The third wave of covid has been less severe compared to the previous two waves of the pandemic that strained the country’s health infrastructure, disrupted mobility and turned consumers extremely cautious. However, things have since improved.

“The first three months of 2022 have been an adventurous roller-coaster ride with Indians witnessing the third wave of covid-19 (Omicron variant), leading to a surge in prices of everyday items, supply chain disruptions, etc. Indian consumers are showing a propensity to save more as the immediate future seems uncertain," said Porus Doctor, partner and consumer industry leader, DTTILLP.

Deloitte’s Global State of the Consumer Tracker is a longitudinal, online consumer survey fielded monthly across 23 countries. India data has been weighed for age and gender, but is skewed towards an English-speaking urban population.

