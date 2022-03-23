Consumers wary of inflation as spending resumes: Survey

In its 28th analysis of consumer behaviour since the onset of the pandemic, the survey that tracks household attitudes towards essential and discretionary expenses revealed that Indian consumers are looking at spending 14% of their share of wallet on clothing and personal care over the next four weeks. Those surveyed said they plan to spend another 14% on recreation, entertainment and leisure travel, with 10% spends directed towards groceries and 9% on everyday household goods. 7% of those surveyed plan to save their earnings over the next four weeks.