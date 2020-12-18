Consumption revival to take time

“Consumption has been significantly impacted in the very near term and is expected to decline by 10-12% this fiscal. Recovery will hinge upon how covid can be sustainably managed. We estimate it may take 1-2 years to get back to pre-covid trajectory. Four fundamental growth drivers (affluence, awareness, attitude and access) will drive nominal consumption growth at a steady rate of 11% up to 2030," said Abheek Singhi, MD and senior partner, BCG, India.