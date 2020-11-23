Convenience drives sales of premium white goods during lockdown: Gfk study

New Delhi: Convenience remained the overarching theme for purchase of household appliances over the last several months that also prompted shoppers in India to buy more front-load washing machines, food processors, microwave ovens and larger refrigerators, according to market researcher GfK that tracked consumption of white goods between June and September.

Data sourced from GfK pre, post and during the lockdown suggests growth in categories like microwave ovens, laptops, washing machines, food processors and tablets over a year-ago period. Cooling devices and air conditioners, however, suffered as the lockdown during peak summer months wiped out consumer access to stores.

From June to September—washing machines grew 5.6% in volumes over a year ago period, while microwave ovens reported a 21.4% growth, demand for shavers went up too as the category recorded volume growth of 18.8%; while food processors grew 8.6%. Volume growth for mobile computing or laptops stood at 22% between June to September, GfK said in a research note.

To be sure, the numbers are encouraging for some of the categories—especially microwaves that grew 1.5% in 2019 (January to December) and tablets that were down 24% in 2019.

To be sure, between April and May most categories reported huge losses, as the lockdown crippled retail trade. A pent-up demand, however, helped companies report some sales growth.

“A lot of changes happened in the whole lifestyle of consumers during the lockdown—around 60% of the people said they want products, solutions and services, which make their life simple at home. I think few products, became quite important in their entire purchase hierarchy—things like washing machines, kitchen appliances" said Nikhil Mathur, Managing Director, India, GfK.

Data sourced from Retailers Association of India (RAI) suggests that electronics retailers reported a 15-18% jump in the 30-day period prior to Diwali compared to a year ago period.

India’s appliances and consumer electronics industry is estimated at ₹76,400 crore as of FY19 according to estimates by CEAMA and Frost & Sullivan. In FY19, market size for washing machines in India stood at 70 lakh units, while for refrigerators it was 145 lakh units.

However, penetration of such categories is still low in India given that affordability and access metrics for several middle-income households are still a barrier for purchase for a range of white goods.

“Washing machine is one can category that is consistently showing a growth overall. This is a reflection of changing lifestyle and a lot of growth that we see is actually coming from smaller cities as well. I would say there are infrastructural improvements like access to electricity and water," said Mathur.

The lack of domestic help shored up demand for both semi-automatic and fully automatic washing machines, he said, reflecting a consumer need to upgrade to better appliances.

A trend endorsed by retailers and makers of home appliances. During the festive period, volume wise things were down but it was covered up in value indicating people are willing to spend more on consumer durables, on buying better, higher capacity, premium items, said Nilesh Gupta, managing partner at electronics retailer Vijay Sales.

Local arm of south Korean company Samsung said it witnessed more than 30% growth in its consumer electronics business this festive season driven by business in smaller cities, first-time buyers and those seeking to upgrade home electronics.

“On the back of the new launches we had in August and September, we have seen strong performance in October. We have seen 32% growth overall in the festive period—across all categories. But more importantly, the premium product category growth has been outstanding—almost a 50% growth—most have come because consumers looked at upgrading their living spaces," Raju Pullan, senior vice president, consumer electronics business, Samsung India told Mint in an earlier interview.

Mathur too observed similar trends in India’s smaller cities where consumers drove purchases of such goods.

“I think a lot of smaller markets are the ones where we see this kind of growth, we see growth in smaller markets was much bigger than growth in top-tier metros," he said.

Mathur said India’s appetite for appliances is unlikely to cool off anytime soon, at least as long as consumers are prompted to spend more time indoors. And shopping online for white goods will only increase.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via