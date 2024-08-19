Youth-focused cosmetics brands are shining, but loyalty remains a challenge
Summary
- Booming brands such as SUGAR Cosmetics and Mamaearth are now directing their attention to Gen Z, but this comes with fresh challenges such as an abundance of choice and rapidly changing trends.
Garima, a 19-year-old student in Mumbai, has been using makeup since the age of 12. From contouring sticks that lift facial features to pigments for the perfect smokey eye, she owns an impressive range of products from brands such as Vineeta Singh’s SUGAR Cosmetics and popstar Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty.