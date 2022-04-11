Costly edible oil makes people pick unbranded alternatives

“As prices of edible oils rose over the last 12 months, the low- and middle-income households from across India have been feeling the pinch. For instance, the price of sunflower oil, used by the majority of Indian households, has risen from ₹98 per litre in mid-February 2019 to between ₹180 and ₹250 per litre, depending on the brand in use," LocalCircles said in its report.