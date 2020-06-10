Covid-19 disruption: Tenants continue to grapple with mall rental agreements

Fast food chain Taco Bell, which has most of its outlets in malls in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Cochin, Kolkata and Mumbai, is yet to open its restaurants. "In the light of this new normal, we have reached out to all our landlords across malls…and as and when we are able to reach a mutually beneficial solution, we will open our doors to our customers," said Rahul Sharma, assistant vice president - Business Development & Licensing, Burman Hospitality Pvt Ltd, the master franchise partner for Taco Bell in India. He did not specify the details of his demands from malls.