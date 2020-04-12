BENGALURU : Demand for grocery and essential items during the lockdown has led to the launch of many new grocery and vegetable delivery services across major cities, some of which cater specifically to apartment complexes and housing societies.

Volunteers from each apartment complex or society help these firms consolidate orders and ensure smooth delivery.

Recently, fresh produce startup Ninjacart started supplying vegetables and fruits directly to apartments and housing societies, with the help of volunteers. This new service is available in all seven cities Ninjacart operates in - Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune and Mumbai. Ninjacart said last week that they were serving more than 120 apartments every day.

Retail-tech startup Perpule launched grocery delivery platform StoreSe.in, to enable apartment residents to order essential items and groceries. The Bengaluru-based startup said it has partnered with retailers such as Vishal Mega Mart, More Retail Ltd and Metro Cash and Carry for its platform. StoreSe plans to expand to Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Mumbai and other cities.

Real estate listing platform NoBroker.com also launched grocery services via its visitor and community management app, NoBrokerHood. Residents of societies who use the app can also order grocery items and daily essentials on the app. According to the company, volunteers within the society consolidate the order and buy it from BigBasket B2B and ITC. The service was launched in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad and will soon be available in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, online grocery company Grofers introduced ‘Society Group Orders’ in collaboration with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), for delivery of essential supplies.

Grofers said it has partnered with RWAs of over 100 societies across leading metro cities in India and plans to expand this tie-up to other cities as well. The company has also collaborated with MyGate, a security management app, to ensure zero-touch deliveries.

