Covid-19 impact: Seasoned sport brands turn to contactless shopping

Decathlon has started providing on call assistance to shoppers to help them pick suitable products, apart from offering virtual assistance to install and service big sports equipment. The retailer has launched a zero-contact shopping initiative where customers can place an online order and collect their merchandise through newly introduced formats under ‘Reserve and Collect’ at existing stores. This includes a Drive-Thru zero contact pickup option across certain stores with designated pickup areas marked at car-parking facilities. The convenience of contactless pickups has further been boosted with two ‘Connect stores’ in Bengaluru where customers can only pickup their pre-placed online orders.