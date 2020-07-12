Covid drives growth in anti-bacterial soaps category over beauty

Earlier this month, ITC Ltd., that owns the beauty soap brand Vivel, launched a new soap under Savlon Hexa, extending its Savlon germ protection brand further. Building on the existing franchise will help brands win share at a time when consumers are actively seeking hygiene products, said a top executive at ITC Ltd., whose brands compete with Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd's., Lux and Lifebuoy. “Vivel has a bunch of variants like aloe vera and neem. It is something which we activate more during this time because that’s what people would want to buy," Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, personal care products business, ITC Ltd., told Mint in an earlier interview.