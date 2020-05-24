Covid pushes adoption of retail 4.0 solutions

“The next stage is data-driven retail," said Kamal Singhani, managing partner, global business services, IBM India and South Asia. Organisations are already sitting on data that isn’t being used effectively, and the pandemic presents the right opportunity for them to use technologies such as AI and machine learning (ML) to make use of such data. The industry has been calling this Retail 4.0 and it has existed as a concept for a while. However, the pandemic has left them with no option but to look at that.