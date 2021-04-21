Covid surge: Retailers a worried lot on demand uncertainty in tier 2, 3 cities

NEW DELHI: As India continues to witness a relentless rise in its covid case count, offline retailers are worried that smaller towns and cities that helped lead business recovery last year following the easing of lockdown curbs, could report weakness in demand.

Mobility in these markets was strong, along with robust consumer appetite for value apparel, footwear, and smaller home appliances, as India moved out of a lockdown last year.

"Compared with last year, definitely the tier 2 and tier 3 cities as well as rural areas also seem to have gotten more affected and that will impact demand for value retail and value apparel which was doing pretty well last year," said Anuj Sethi, senior director, Crisil Ratings.

“It is still early days and we are unable to ascertain the shutdowns happening in smaller cities, while we are able to see them in the other large cities. For a quarter or so we should see some impact in smaller cities," Sethi said, adding that a faster vaccination drive could counter dip in demand.

Maharashtra followed by Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka continue to add the most number of cases daily, according to a Covid tracker published in Hindustan Times on Wednesday. This, in turn, has led to a combination of night curfews, partial lockdowns, and weekend curbs across several states.

Mood in smaller cities is that of caution, said retailers, as the severity of the pandemic has households scuttling for medical supplies and testing facilities.

"This time even tier 2-3 towns are impacted. Maybe the numbers (of cases) will be less because of lower population in these towns. But the concern is across all geographies and all sizes of geographies this time with a younger population getting infected too. I think we are seeing a very different impact compared to last year," said Sanjay Vakharia, chief executive officer, Spykar Lifestyle.

The brand draws 60% of sales from smaller cities and towns.

Vakharia said some pockets are still exhibiting consumer demand ahead of the marriage season. "But overall sentiment is low and consumers are very cautious."

The impact is geographically split. While parts east and south India are performing well, large parts of central, north and west India are hit, he added.

Siddhartha Bindra, managing director, Biba Apparels, agreed that the impact is no longer about bigger cities or smaller towns, but more state-wise. “While metro cities are facing more restrictions, especially places like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, but the surge in cases is affecting the consumer sentiments equally even in smaller towns," he said.

Wherever there are lockdowns and night curfews, people are afraid of stepping out. “While metro cities are facing strict restrictions due to spike in cases, smaller cities are equally hit this time," he added.

Retailers reported strong recovery in the March quarter, driven by strong sales in January and February. In all, retailers clocked 70-80% of pre-covid numbers as stores reopened and consumer mobility rose. Pent-up demand too helped.

However, the sharp surge in cases and lack of testing and adequate medical infrastructure has left households worried.

"The demand in tier 2 and 3 markets was holding up at +10% flat to --10% in a large high-street dominated market," said a chief executive at a large global retailer that owns a premium brand, declining to be named. "Malls in tier 2 and 3 are impacted badly, like in the top metros."

He said for premium brands, tier 2 markets still contribute less than 25-33% of sales even though they may have been resilient. “The question is how long will this hold up, if the spread continues unabated beyond a few weeks, states will enforce more stringent restrictions."

During first fortnight of April, markets in south and east India delivered numbers despite lower walk-ins due to local festivals, said Sundeep Chugh, managing director and chief executive officer, Benetton India. “But if covid spreads in tier 2-3-4 cities now, we will definitely see an impact. We are getting news of some markets which were holding ground, in the past, are also seeing an impact, the intensity could be lower, but we do foresee an impact."

