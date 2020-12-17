Covid to hit India's household consumption in 2021 as well: BCG report

“Consumption has been significantly impacted in the very near term and is expected to decline by 10-12% in this fiscal. Recovery will hinge upon how covid-19 can be sustainably managed. We estimate that it may take 1 to 2 years to get back to pre-covid trajectory…four fundamental growth drivers (affluence, awareness, attitude and access) will drive nominal consumption growth at a steady rate of 11% up to 2030," said Abheek Singhi, managing director and senior partner, The Boston Consulting Group, India.