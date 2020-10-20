Credit, EMI products see uptick in online festive sales

"Pay Later solutions have seen a 50% year-on-year increase in EMI transactions during checkout on Amazon and Flipkart. Electronics, home appliances and mobile phones continue to be the largest category. Covid has globally changed consumer preferences for credit, with the ‘Pay Later’ option emerging as a preferred model of transaction. This can well turn out to be the 'Whatsapp moment' for digital credit in India," Lizzie Chapman, CEO and co-founder, ZestMoney, a credit solution available at checkouts on Amazon and Flipkart.