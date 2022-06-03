Customers can’t object to service charge after meals, say restaurants

“We have firmly reiterated all facts with proof that the levy of service charge is neither illegal, nor unfair trade practice as alleged, and this debate in public domain is creating unnecessary confusion and disruption in smooth operations of restaurants. The charge is transparent, worker friendly and is also recognised by many judicial orders which were shared with the department." Ajit Shah the co-founder of White Panda Hospitality, said the money always goes for staff’ welfare and is distributed as a percentage to both front- and back-of house staff. “The service charge was introduced in the system to replace the unstable system of tips," he said. As far as the law is concerned, the charge is discretionary and the contract kicks in after the food has been consumed.