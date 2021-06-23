BENGALURU : Customers are warming up to paying extra for express or same day e-commerce deliveries, with the pandemic shifting consumption behaviour to online platforms, according to findings by management consultancy RedSeer and logistics player Shadowfax.

Customers are willing to pay an average fee of ₹44 for express deliveries for categories including e-pharmacy and e-grocery, considering the urgent need for these essentials, RedSeer and Shadowfax said as part of the latest edition of the ‘Delivery Delight Index’.

“There is an opportunity for e-pharma platforms to monetize by offering express deliveries to customers, which in turn will further lead to higher customer satisfaction," said the report.

Further, demand for express deliveries for categories including e-grocery are higher in non-metros.

The index also showed that digitally native brands including Mi, Mamaearth, Bewakoof, and boAt, which have largely sold on e-commerce also improved their direct delivery experience to customers from January to March this year. The improvement in delivery speed for these digitally native brands is a result of them partnering with third-party warehousing aggregators.

The index has been developed following 10,000 consumer surveys covering 38 players across categories of e-tailing marketplaces, hyperlocal marketplaces, digitally native brands, and traditional brands that have started online deliveries, according to RedSeer.

