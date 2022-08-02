D2C brands drive growth for e-tailers

Shoppers from tier II and III cities accounted for 61.3% of the market share in FY22, up from 53.8% in FY21. Order volumes from tier II and III cities grew at 92.2% and 85.2% from the year ago, respectively. In contrast, tier I cities grew at a slower pace at 47.2%. “In the last two years, India’s retail industry saw a remarkable evolution with wider technology adoption, readiness to try new platforms, and changing mindsets of brands," said Kapil Makhija, chief executive, Unicommerce.