From clicks to bricks: D2C brands win shelf space in India’s top retail chains
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril 5 min read 31 Aug 2025, 07:17 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs DMart, places new-age brands on the top shelves across categories. For instance, large value packs of Yoga Bar oats are stacked alongside established names such as Quaker Oats and Nutridelite.
BENGALURU : India’s largest brick-and-mortar retail chains such as DMart, More Retail, and Nature's Basket are increasingly stocking new-age direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, expanding their assortments to cater to the evolving consumer preferences.
