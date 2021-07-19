New Delhi: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion brand Bewakoof on Monday announced that it has partnered Excel Entertainment to launch a range of merchandise of Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan.

The Rakesh Omprakash Mehra-directed sports drama has released on video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on 16 July.

Bewakoof said that both Akhtar and its brand represent independent and fearless choices. “We identify with Farhan and his journey of making fearless choices and be an unconventional actor just like us. Toofaan is the fight of the underdog. Bewakoof has always been Vocal for Local and giving unique and thoughtful choices to Indians. This is coming together of two unconventional brands," said Prabhkiran Singh, founder and chief executive, Bewakoof.

The company has earlier collaborated with Marvel, DC Comics, Looney Tunes, Star Wars, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, and Disney to create exclusive collections. Founded in 2012, the brand enables on products that are relatable and Indian in nature including prints in regional languages (Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati, etc). The brand is popular for its offerings in casualwear and has recently launched Indo-fusion ethnic and sleepwear.





According to Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Hollywood has mastered the movie licensing and merchandising (L&M) game a long time ago as seen in iconic movies such as Star Wars, Toy Story, Cars, and Harry Potter. These films spawned a whole new market for products that bore the stamp of the film and were heavily promoted. Star Wars merchandise is said to have raked in $40 billion and Harry Potter $25 billion. Indian industry estimates the market for Bollywood-related merchandise at less than ₹20 crore.

This is now changing as movie-makers see the potential of the related products. While merchandising has the advantage of promoting and popularising films and offering a definite revenue stream, there are pitfalls to watch out for – the poor quality of merchandising could do more damage to the brand than good.

