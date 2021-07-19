D2C fashion brand Bewakoof launches 'Toofaan' film merchandise

Bewakoof said that both Akhtar and its brand represent independent and fearless choices. “We identify with Farhan and his journey of making fearless choices and be an unconventional actor just like us. Toofaan is the fight of the underdog. Bewakoof has always been Vocal for Local and giving unique and thoughtful choices to Indians. This is coming together of two unconventional brands," said Prabhkiran Singh, founder and chief executive, Bewakoof.