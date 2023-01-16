Dabur expands its beauty retail chain NewU

Dabur expands its beauty retail chain NewU1 min read . 07:19 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Dabur India’s beauty and personal care retail chain NewU, on Monday announced the launch of six new stores taking its total store count to over 100 outlets.
NewU offers makeup, skin care, hair care, fragrances, and personal grooming products from a range of brands. NewU is operated by H & B Stores Limited which is a 100% subsidiary of Dabur India Ltd.
“We are pleased to announce the addition of six new stores to the NewU network to cross the 100-stores-mark. The overwhelming response to NewU in the country has encouraged us to broaden our brand. The new stores are intended to meet the region’s growing consumer demand," said Manish Asthana, chief operating officer at the retail chain.
NewU is currently present in 40 cities across India, with over 100 outlets. Asthana said the company is expanding its retail footprint across India with plans to double its store count in the next two years.
The six NewU locations inlcude Vinayak City Center in Prayagraj, Spectrum Mall in Noida, Spaze Corporate Park in Gurugram; Forum Mall in Edappal, Kerala; RMZ, Bengaluru and KPS Mall in Hooghly.
Growing demand for beauty and personal care products, especially by millennials and Gen-Z shoppers, is prompting large retail chains as well as beauty brands to step up their offerings. To be sure—NewU competes with Nykaa’s branded beauty stores as well as standalone mom-and-pop cosmetic shops in the country. Dabur is primarily a fast moving consumer goods maker.
“We strive to make shopping journey pleasant by offering exclusive and international products. The new NewU destinations have been designed to bring the beauty and skin care products to life and connect with the large network of make-up lovers across the country," Asthana said.