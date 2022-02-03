Packaged goods company Dabur India has extended its Real juices and fruit drinks brand into the snacking category as its eyes a bigger play in the packaged foods and beverages market, the company’s top management said during an earnings call on Thursday.

It recently launched chia and roasted pumpkin seeds under the Real Health brand, according to a company’s earnings presentation released Wednesday. Real Health—is the company’s third and the latest sub-brand under Real; the company is set to launch a range of healthy snacking options under the brand.

“We have started with the launch of Chia Seeds and Roasted Pumpkin Seeds under this sub-brand and will be expanding this to cover more such premium and value-added healthy snacking products and superfoods," Mohit Malhotra, Dabur India’s chief executive officer, said during the company’s earnings call on Thursday.

To be sure—Real, a Rs1,000 crore brand—is already present in juices, nectars, fruit-drinks as well as milk-based beverages. Dabur counts it among its nine power brands.

Last year it entered the low-priced fruit drinks market competing with the likes of Coca-Cola’s Maaza. In 2020-21 the company launched 13 new products and variants under Real beverages.

In the long term, Dabur intends to grow Real from a “power brand" to a “power platform".

“We have a power brand Real, which earlier operated only in the fruit juices and nectars category. We have now created three sub-brands under Real. In the long term, our intent is to grow Real from a power brand to a power platform. The first sub-brand is Real Fruit Power, which will focus on fruit-based beverages. We have expanded this range with the launch of low-priced fruit drinks and value-added beverages. We are well on course to make the Real fruit drinks brand a ₹100 crore brand next year," Malhotra said.

Real was launched in 1997—marking the company’s entry into the beverages segment. It counts as the fastest brand to cross the Rs1,000 crore turnover mark.

The company also sells value-added milk-based beverages under Real Milk Power.

“We intend to steer clear of commoditised dairy products here and are focussing on value-added products. So, we have launched Real Frappes and milk shakes under this sub-brand. We have already garnered a 1% market share in the milk shakes market with this brand," Malhotra said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.