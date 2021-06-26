Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Retail >Dabur, Patanjali, Hamdard others come together to form India Honey Alliance

Dabur, Patanjali, Hamdard others come together to form India Honey Alliance

Premium
The move comes after honey sold by 10 major brands were found adulterated with sugar syrup in tests
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The alliance comprises honey companies, exporters, bee-keepers, farmers, processors, and science experts from across the country

New Delhi: Large packaged consumer goods companies including Dabur, Patanjali, Baidyanath, Hamdard Laboratories, Brij Honey, Kashmir Honey, Hitkary Honey on Friday announced the formation of India Honey Alliance (IHA) to create consumer awareness and engage industry stakeholders after reports of adulterated honey struck some of the biggest players in the industry last year.

New Delhi: Large packaged consumer goods companies including Dabur, Patanjali, Baidyanath, Hamdard Laboratories, Brij Honey, Kashmir Honey, Hitkary Honey on Friday announced the formation of India Honey Alliance (IHA) to create consumer awareness and engage industry stakeholders after reports of adulterated honey struck some of the biggest players in the industry last year.

The alliance comprises honey companies, exporters, bee-keepers, farmers, processors, and science experts from across the country.

The alliance comprises honey companies, exporters, bee-keepers, farmers, processors, and science experts from across the country.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“IHA has already initiated dialogue with the Central Government and is working closely with the consumers as well as scientific bodies to take modern, easy-to-use, affordable, and scalable technology to farmers and apiarists. IHA has been promoting science-based quality standards for Indian honey to improve the current practices of sourcing, testing, packaging, etc," it said in a statement.

The move comes after honey sold by 10 major brands, including Dabur, Patanjali, Zandu and Apis Himalaya, were found adulterated with sugar syrup in tests carried out by non-profit Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) late last year. Only three brands Saffola, Markfed Sohna and Societe Naturelle cleared all the tests, including the internationally accepted Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy or NMR test for sugar syrup.

The report dealt a body blow to the packaged honey industry that went on a significant damage control mode after the report surfaced.

The alliance will dispel myths and consumer concerns, said Shahrukh Khan, Chairperson, IHA.

IHA has formed a panel to create consumer awareness and clear myths surrounding honey by bringing renowned doctors (Ayurveda and Unani), nutritionists to discuss the palliative, preventive and curative properties of honey.

“There are many myths and misconceptions about honey and its purity. Also, there were many concerns expressed about the increasing instances of honey adulteration. So, we felt the need to create a neutral and objective platform for people from the sector to come together to clear all the ambiguity and to give honey the place of pride in our homes that it deserves," said Khan.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

How to add your signature to a PDF file on a Mac

Premium

How to combine or merge PDF files on a Mac

Premium

Follow these steps to secure your WiFi network

Premium

Fed officials are starting to explain how Fedcoin might work

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!