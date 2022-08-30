Dark stores are the bright spots in realty

“Currently, the demand is probably 10 times that of 2018 and only some bit of supply has caught up. Consumers are getting more demanding in terms of product quality, delivery speed and the way in which it is delivered," he says. The company runs 40 dark stores in 25 cities, with plans to open five each a month in 2022-23, and enter more cities. It has bumped up the size of its dark stores, from 1,000 sq ft to 2,500 sq ft. Its three large mother warehouses now support and feed the dark stores. “Dark stores are equally capable of handling non-perishable goods because of faster delivery. Post pandemic, we realized that a dark store is a far more scalable model especially for fulfilment because you can stock more variety compared to a regular store-front," says Joshi.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}