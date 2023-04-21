Data recap: India most populous, Apple stores4 min read 21 Apr 2023, 12:17 AM IST
- The ministry of road transport and highways is aiming to lay 45 km of highways a day in the current fiscal year
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Apple Inc. opened its first two retail stores in India this week, marking its 25th year in the country. Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation continued to slow in March, dropping to its lowest level since October 2020. Domestic air traffic surged to a record high last month.
