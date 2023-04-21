Data recap: India most populous, Apple stores

The ministry of road transport and highways is aiming to lay 45 km of highways a day in the current fiscal year, Mint reported, citing persons in the know. It will be the highest-ever pace of highway construction in a year, if achieved. Data available till February 2023 shows the Centre built 24 km of daily road network in FY23, resulting in 8,064 km of highway construction. In the pre-pandemic year of FY20, over 10,000 km of highways were constructed at a daily rate of 28.1 km.