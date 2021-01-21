Decathlon to sell NBA merchandise in India, other regions

Decathlon on Thursday announced that it has been appointed as the official licensee of National Basketball Association (NBA) across India, Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America markets. The sports goods retailer has signed a multi-year merchandising partnership with NBA. According to the terms, Decathlon will design a dedicated range of NBA team and league-branded base layers, accessories and footwear and sell it under its basketball brand 'Tarmak'.

The collection will be sold in more than 1,200 Decathlon stores worldwide including all outlets in India, and online at Decathlon.com. Products will be available for pre-order beginning March 2021 ahead of the April 2021 launch in stores.

“We are excited to partner with Decathlon, a leader in sporting goods retail with a global footprint," said Steve Griffiths, global partnerships and director, Europe and Middle East (EME), NBA. “Through this partnership, NBA fans and basketball players around the world will have access to an exciting and innovative range of merchandise to help them get in the game."

This marks Decathlon's first partnership with a North American sports league. Headquartered in France, the retailer has presence across 1,600 locations in 59 countries.

“Since the creation of Tarmak four years ago, it has been our dream to collaborate with the NBA, the greatest basketball league in the world," said Tarmak leader Damien Dezitter.“We have a common objective to develop basketball all over the world, so it’s natural to work together to make this possible."

Created in 2016, Tarmak is Decathlon's basketball brand which designs its own products and technologies, including balls, boards, clothes, shoes, training accessories, protections and supports.

