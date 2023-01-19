December retail sales up 16% from pre-covid levels

Across categories, footwear retailers reported a growth of 29% compared to sales levels in December 2019; this was followed by jewellery (26%) and sporting goods (25%) as compared to sales levels in December 2019. Apparel retailers reported a 9% growth during the period while consumer durables retailers reported a growth of 6% in sales. Food and grocery retailers on the other hand reported a 14% jump in business in December.

