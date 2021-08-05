Delay in reopening malls a big blow to businesses, employment: RAI

The prolonged closures have had an impact on more than 2 lakh people employed in about 50 malls in the state, and also on businesses associated with malls. On an average, a mall has 200 retail stores operating in it and over 5000 businesses entities associated with it as suppliers and vendors. Restarting malls along with other markets is critical to ensuring the survival of this ecosystem.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}