New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to e-commerce firm Amazon India on a petition filed against the proposed inclusion of products belonging to Chinese fashion brand Shein in its Prime Day sale, according to a report by legal news portal Live Law.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, issued notices to both Amazon India and the Centre.

Shein was among the Chinese apps banned by the government in June 2020 citing a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India. However, Amazon's Prime Day sale, which will be held on 26 and 27 July, has listed Shein among its other 1.2 million sellers. The company has also been actively promoting it across platforms.

The ban on Shein was imposed in the light of the India-China stand-off at Galwan valley in Ladakh last year.

An email sent to Amazon India on the development remained unanswered.

Senior counsel Vivek Raj Singh, representing the petitioner, submitted before the court that it is imperative that the Prime Day sale does not go ahead with the inclusion of Shein products in light of the ban imposed by the Centre. He cited concerns such as the transfer of data of Indian users to Chinese agencies. The counsel also apprised the court that he had made a detailed representation in this regard to the IT ministry, the report said.

In response, the ministry had sought concrete suggestions from the petitioner which was accordingly complied with.

"We immediately responded to the ministry giving suggestions such as partial suspension, third-party audits but nothing has been done by the Ministry. There should be a total ban on the sale of Shein products in India", the petitioner contended.

The matter will be next heard on 20 August.

