NEW DELHI : Restaurant owners, hoteliers, as well as wedding planners, are worried about the disruptions in business, following the Delhi government’s decision to switch to the old excise policy from 1 September. The Aam Aadmi Party government rolled back the new liquor policy, after Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered a probe in the new excise policy by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Beginning September, liquor will be retailed only by government vends, and private players will not be allowed.

Mukta Kapoor, director of Yuna Weddings and Events, said events may be moving out of Delhi to neighbouring states owing to uncertainties around the move. “One of my clients purchased lots of liquor to host a party, but will not be allowed to carry it to the hotel as it was bought under the earlier policy. It was a complete waste for him. Another client who was planning his wedding cocktail reception in a five-star hotel in Delhi has also decided to shift the event to Gurugram. With the uncertainty in Delhi, most good alcohol brands are not even available," she added.

Hotels and restaurants are banking on existing stocks. “Robust and consistent liquor policy is essential for supply chains to work seamlessly. But we had to create stock so as not to run the risk of upsetting customers or not being able to plan events," said Kush Kapoor, chief executive, Roseate Hotels & Resorts, which runs five-star hotels in India, including two in Delhi.