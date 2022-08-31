Delhi liquor policy U-turn hits hotels, wedding biz1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 12:26 AM IST
- Beginning September, liquor will be retailed only by government vends, and private players will not be allowed
NEW DELHI : Restaurant owners, hoteliers, as well as wedding planners, are worried about the disruptions in business, following the Delhi government’s decision to switch to the old excise policy from 1 September. The Aam Aadmi Party government rolled back the new liquor policy, after Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered a probe in the new excise policy by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Beginning September, liquor will be retailed only by government vends, and private players will not be allowed.