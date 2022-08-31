Delhi liquor policy U-turn hits hotels, wedding biz

Mukta Kapoor, director of Yuna Weddings and Events, said events may be moving out of Delhi to neighbouring states owing to uncertainties around the move. “One of my clients purchased lots of liquor to host a party, but will not be allowed to carry it to the hotel as it was bought under the earlier policy. It was a complete waste for him. Another client who was planning his wedding cocktail reception in a five-star hotel in Delhi has also decided to shift the event to Gurugram. With the uncertainty in Delhi, most good alcohol brands are not even available," she added.