Deliberate effort to discredit Amazon’s business in India: Amit Agarwal

We are a marketplace, and like any mall, we have all kinds of sellers—large and small, as well as anchor sellers who bring in traffic. Today, we have over 7 lakh sellers. There are franchises that are run like cooperatives that bring in more than 1 million artisans. We launched Local Shops on Amazon in 2020 in response to covid, which allows neighbourhood stores to come on the platform and enables digital presence. There are 40,000-50,000 such stores. Finally, there are stores that act as logistics partners and pick-up points and we have 50,000 of them. In total, we have more than a million SMBs (small and medium businesses) who are part of our ecosystem. On the digital empowerment side, we also launched Seller Flex that allows sellers to convert their physical locations into fulfillment centres.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}