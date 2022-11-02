Demand for apparel, FMCG, gadgets fires up festive sales

Early data from Retailers’ Association of India indicated an uptick in demand for apparel, electronics and footwear. “In the 10-15 days before Diwali, retailers reported 20-25% growth over 2019 levels. Garments have done well, jewellery has done okay. Sale of electronic items also picked up just before the festival. Some home items did not do as well," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers’ Association of India. He, however, added that concerns around high inflation still persist. India’s retail inflation touched a five month high of 7.30% in September.

