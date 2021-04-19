Demand for essentials up as curfews extended

“We checked for sales push indicators from brands during the last week of Mar-21 and first two weeks of April to see if there were any changes from what we've seen before. Here we saw an overall increase of 13.2% above the weekly average in sales for overall FMCG. This was particularly high for home-care that reported a 36% increase over average weekly sales, personal care reported a 35% increase over average weekly sales. However, this is in line with the kind of month-end spike you see for these categories," said Akshay D’Souza chief marketing officer, Bizom, a retail intelligence platform.